The people who buy SUVs and crossovers may never really use the extra ride height and ground clearance that these vehicles offer, but even so, many still prefer the extra sure-footedness provided by all-wheel drive. At first, Mercedes didn’t announce the EQA electric crossover with all-wheel drive, but now it’s added two such versions to the range, and chances are they will be more popular than the base front-wheel drive variant.

They are the EQA 300 4Matic and EQA 350 4Matic; the first makes 225 horsepower and 390 Nm of torque, while the second more powerful version puts out 288 horsepower and 520 Nm of torque. Their claimed sprint times to 100 km/h (62 mph) are 7.7 seconds and 6 seconds respectively and they both top out at 160 km/h (99 mph).

Battery capacity is the same 66.5 kWh for both, as is the peak DC charging capacity of 100 kW. They also have identical WLTP consumption figures of 18.5 - 17.5 kWh/100km. The price difference between them is just under €3,000 - in Germany, the EQA 300 starts at €53,538, while the EQA 350 pushes the starting price to €56,215. The base front-wheel drive EQA 250 is more affordable, with prices kicking off at €47,540.

The claimed WLTP range for the EQA 300 is 409 - 432 km, while the EQA 350 gets a slightly lower 400 - 426 km, although real world differences will probably be negligible.

Mercedes says there are up to 100 different options that EQA buyers can choose from, but there are also pre-configured packs that bundle more options together. The first is called the Advanced Package and it costs €2,570 - this is a must have because it adds the larger digital gauge cluster and infotainments screens, as well as safety features such as Blind Spot Assist, the Mirror Package, as well as the Parking Package complete with reversing camera.

Then there’s also the Advanced Plus package that will add €3,677 to the final price tag. On top of what the Advanced Pack already offers, it adds keyless go, two-zone climate control, an improved sound system and wireless phone charging. The most expensive is the €5,557 Premium Package that gives the EQA an opening panoramic roof, top of the range Burmester sound system and a 360-degree view feature.

Related video: