Converting a pretty old classic car to run on electrons is somewhat of a controversial topic, but I think it’s controversial on a case by case basis. In some instances, ripping out a car’s internal combustion engine results in a major loss of character, but there are plenty of cases when it not only doesn’t make a big difference, but it probably makes the vehicle better.

Sure, originality is still a byword on the classic car scene, and not just when talking about multi-million dollar cars. Even for cheaper cars, originality is appreciated and encouraged, regardless how common or uncommon a certain car was - many discussions about keeping classics original boil down to how many cars were made and how many are still left.

With all of that in mind, do you think this stupendous 1961 Bentley Continental Flying Spur by HJ Mulliner that has been converted into an EV is sacrilege or a welcome sign of things to come and a way to keep beautiful old shapes on the road? It’s the work of Lunaz, a company we’ve talked about before, and looking over this car’s spec sheet, it’s clear the Silverstone, UK-based EV restomodding shop means business.

This particular car, beautifully presented by TopGear in this video, has an 80 kWh battery pack, a claimed real-world range of 250 miles (400 km) and the ability to charge at up to 150 kW. It has regenerative braking, cruise control and even traction control, making it safer and more relaxing than ever.

Yes, it’s expensive, at around £350,000 ($485,000), but for those few with a penchant for old cars and for whom a cool half-mill won’t make a major dent, this probably makes a lot of sense.