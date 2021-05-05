Cars usually get a bit quicker over time, as manufacturers improve and enhance the model, but this doesn’t seem to be the case with the Tesla Model 3. As Mat from Carwow illustrated in this versus video (older Model 3 Performance against the most recent evolution of the model), the an older Model 3 seems to be slightly quicker to accelerate than the very latest one.

He points out this could be attributed to the new and slightly heavier wheels (1 kg / 2.2 pounds heavier per corner), the additional weight of the double-glazed side windows, as well as differences with the battery pack. Tesla hasn’t changed the power output rating or claimed acceleration figure for the Model 3 Performance, even though the vehicle has undergone some changes over time, and it really does look like the older (and lighter) car is quicker.

They perform several drag races in the video and every time, the older (white) car just nudges ahead. When they do rolling races, it again appears that the older car does start to catch up, although the difference in performance may be difficult to notice, but it’s there. What do you think? Is Mat imagining the difference in performance, or is it actually there?

Hopefully other YouTubers with access to Teslas will perform the same kind of test again, just to see if the results recorded by Mat can be replicated under different conditions and in a different location. If you're an owner of an older Model 3 Performance who switched to a newer one and noticed the difference, do let us know in the comments below.

