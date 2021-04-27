Ford Performance created two EV monsters last year: the Mustang Mach-E 1400 and the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. Both are performance bred with massive amounts of power. So why not put the two on a drag strip and make a fun video out of it.

Before I get to the quarter-mile numbers, let's see what kind of powertrain these crazy EV prototypes are packing.

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 has a peak power output of 1,400 horsepower thanks to seven motors:

"Three are attached to the front differential and four are attached to the rear in pancake style, with a single driveshaft connecting them to the differentials, which have a huge range of adjustability to set the car up for everything from drifting to high-speed track racing."

The Mustang Cobra 1400 produces 1,502 peak wheel horsepower and has four motors:

"Ford Performance collaborated with Cascadia Motion to power the Cobra Jet 1400. With four PN-250-DZR inverters coupled to a pair of DS-250-115s, giving four motors total and spinning at up to 10,000 revolutions per minute. These motor-inverter packages run at 800 volts and up to 700 amps, with maximum output of 350kW per motor."

As cool as this drag race is, it was pretty easy to predict who would win because the Mustang Cobra Jet is a purpose-built dragster and the Mach-E 1400 is more of a track car.

The first race wasn't close even though the Mach-E got the jump. The Cobra Jet took off like a jet from an aircraft carrier. It had great traction and lifted the front wheels a little. The Mach-E ran the quarter-mile in 10.48 seconds at 136.2 mph. The Cobra Jet crushed that time with an 8.47 run at a blistering 168.0 mph.

The second race was closer because the Cobra Jet performed a little burnout when it launched, allowing the Mach-E to get in front. But the Mach-E's lead didn't last long, the Cobra Jet zoomed by and got a time of 10.71 seconds at 158.8 mph. The Mach-E was right behind with a time of 10.78 seconds at 134.6 mph.