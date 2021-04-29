According to the recently released EPA data, the 2021 Ford Escape PHEV (in Europe known as the Ford Kuga PHEV) will be slightly more efficient than the 2020 model year version.

The 2021 version will be launched soon, after the launch of the 2020 version was interrupted by a battery recall in Europe.

2021 Ford Escape PHEV

The EPA's website shows the same all-electric range of 37 miles (60 km), but the EPA's data shows a different value of 38 miles (61 km) - at least one of those values is incorrect then.

Anyway, the same battery capacity (as far as we know) of 14.4 kWh combined with a higher efficiency numbers by a few percent possibly will translate into a higher range (by one mile).

To add into confusion, the total range of 520 miles (837 miles) is lower than in the 2020 model year version.

2021 Ford Escape PHEV :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 3-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-38 mi (0-61.1 km)

37 mi (59.5 km)

40.99 mi (66 km)

33.16 mi (53.4 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi (199 Wh/km)

117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi (179 Wh/km)

93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 40 MPG

43 MPG

38 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 520 mi (837 km)

Anyway, the biggest issue with the Ford Escape PHEV is not its range or efficiency, but availability, as there would be plenty of customers ready to finally buy it. In Europe, the Ford Kuga PHEV is one of the top-selling plug-in hybrids (just like before the recall).