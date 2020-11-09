Hyundai has just unveiled its all-new 2022 Tucson for the U.S. market. The newest edition of the best-selling Hyundai model will be available as ICE, HEV and finally also PHEV (hinted at in September).

Conventional versions will hit the market in Spring 2021, while the plug-in hybrid will go on sale in Summer 2021 with a 13.8 kWh battery and estimated fuel economy of over 70 MPGe. The all-electric range should be around 28 miles (45 km).

The Tucson PHEV (and conventional hybrid) will be all-wheel drive as standard, although the electric motor is just 66.9 kW:

"For the first time in a Hyundai SUV, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will also offer standard HTRAC® AWD capability to meet the needs of eco-focused buyers with specialized modes for greater adaptability to terrain and weather conditions, including Snow mode. Hyundai’s latest HTRAC® all-wheel drive systems for the hybrid and plug-in hybrid have been tuned at off-road proving grounds around the world to maximize forward traction capability over a wide variety of surfaces. Both hybrid powertrains also utilize a unique Transmission-Mounted Electric Device (TMED), which helps manage the increased performance required of hybrid SUV applications."

Will this be enough to compete with the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Ford Escape PHEV? Or maybe the market is big enough to not even worry about the competitors (especially if they will continue to delay or limit the availability)?

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson (for now shown only in conventional version) has completely new looks. Time will tell whether people like it or not, but for sure, it's something new.

Inside we can find "a 10.25-inch full-touch screen exempt of hard buttons, a hoodless digital gauge cluster, and multi-air ventilation, a temperature-adjusting system providing diffused airflow on the front passengers".

An important new change is also its bigger size, which translated into more room for passengers and a bigger trunk.

Hyundai Tucson PHEV specs:

expected 28 miles (45 km) of all-electric range

estimated fuel economy of over 70 MPGe

13.8 kWh battery

360 V system, battery output 88 kW

all-wheel drive

system output: 261 horsepower

1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected gasoline engine (180 hp/195 lb.-ft.) with a six-speed automatic transmission plus 66.9 kW/224 lb.-ft. electric motor

7.2 kW on-board charger (less than two hours to recharge the system)

Towing Capacity (w/ trailer brakes): 2,000 lbs (907 kg)

Towing Capacity (w/o trailer brakes): 1,650 lbs (748 kg)

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Tucson (ICE)