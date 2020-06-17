Today, the EPA released official numbers of all-electric range and energy efficiency of the all-new Ford Escape PHEV (in Europe Ford Kuga PHEV).

Without any change, compared to Ford's press release, buyers should expect up to 37 miles (59.5 km) before the internal combustion engine will kick in. That's not bad, as the battery is 14.4 kWh and it's slightly above the updated WLTP result of up to 56 km (35 miles).

The total range is 530 miles (853 km), which means that the new plug-in hybrid Ford may attract new consumers to electrification who previously were concerned about the range of BEVs.

2020 Ford Escape FWD PHEV EPA rating:

all-electric range of 37 miles (59.5 km)

total range of 530 miles (853 km)

energy consumption (including charging losses): EV mode: 100 MPGe - 337 Wh/mi (209 Wh/km) Hybrid mode: 41 MPG



Ford Escape PHEV prices:

From $27,485 assuming MSRP, $1,245 (DST) and about $6,800 federal tax credit:

SE: $33,040 (MSRP)

SEL: $35,620 (MSRP)

Titanium: $38,835 (MSRP)



Ford Escape PHEV (in the U.S.) specs:

37 miles (59.5 km) of EPA all-electric range and total range of 530 miles (853 km)

of EPA all-electric range and total range of 530 miles (853 km) fuel economy estimated at 100 MPGe (EV mode) and 41 MPG in hybrid mode

14.4 kWh battery pack

battery pack front-wheel-drive

2.5-liter petrol engine (Atkinson cycle) and 88 kW electric motor

full recharge in 3.3 hours (Level 2)

Ford Kuga PHEV (in Europe) specs:

up to 56 km (35 miles) of WLTP all-electric range

of WLTP all-electric range 14.4 kWh battery pack

battery pack front-wheel-drive

system output of 225 PS (2.5-liter petrol engine)

full recharge in 3.5 hours

anticipated 1.2 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 29 g/km CO 2 emissions

emissions towing capacity up to 2,250 kg depending on powertrain configuration

Gallery: Ford Escape PHEV