March was another very strong month for plug-in electric vehicle sales in China and almost became the all-time record, beating December 2020.

According to EV Sales Blog, over 210,000 new passenger plug-in cars were sold last month (up some 244% year-over-year). The average market share was 11% (including 9.2% for BEVs), which is a new record for China!

The market continues to be deeply dominated by all-electric cars, which are responsible for the majority of the volume.

Plug-in electric car sales in China – March 2021

Year-to-date sales of new new passenger plug-in electric cars amounted to 491,000, which is 10% of the total market (including 8% for BEVs).

Model rank

The #1 electric vehicle in China is the tiny Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV. Volume increased to nearly 40,000 in March (the third-best result among all vehicles, regardless of powertrain). Not even a single year has passed since the introduction of this model and already more than 200,000 were sold!

The next four spots also remain the same as in February, with two Tesla cars - the Model 3 and Model Y - on the podium, followed by the Great Wall Ora Black Cat and BYD Han (BEV).

Among other models, we would like to point out after EV Sales Blog that the BMW iX3 was 10th with 3,519 units! Volkswagen ID.4 in March reportedly stands at 990 (625 ID.4 X and 365 ID.4 CROZZ: 365).

The top five for the month:

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 39,745 Tesla Model 3 - 25,327 Tesla Model Y - 10,151 Great Wall Ora Black Cat - 8,527 BYD Han (BEV) - 7,956

Top five year-to-date consist of the same five models in slightly different order (Model Y is fifth).

Top 20 models for the month and for the year by EV Sales Blog: