Thanks to rendering artists, we can see how any car would look without building one. The latest example comes from X-Tomi Design, which conceived a station wagon version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS. Although it would probably be less aerodynamic than the sedan, we have no doubt it would be the most energy-efficient wagon in the world.

The EQS already called a lot of attention precisely for that. When Mercedes-Benz said it would have 700 km of range, it would already compete with the Tesla Model S in terms of efficiency. A reader warned us when Mercedes-Benz updated the information to 770 km and sent us an EPA document that proved the Model S had a bigger battery pack than we thought. In other words, the EQS would beat the Tesla in that regard.

For a company that is still releasing electric cars build over platforms for combustion-engined vehicles, that is quite an accomplishment. The EQS is the first Mercedes-Benz built over a dedicated platform for electric vehicles.

Although the German brand is fond of station wagons, the EQS is not expected to present one. There was never such a version for the S-Class, and Mercedes-Benz already said it would not have a coupe or convertible derivatives due to lack of demand. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS we presented is a lot more likely.

Although it is a more practical body type, it would not surprise us if this gorgeous station wagon also did not have enough buyers to justify such a version. It would be easier to see a crossover derivative created over the same electric platform, just like the Lucid Air will have the Gravity. According to Lucid, it will be as energy-efficient as the sedan.

Despite that, we would not be surprised to see one of the wealthy buyers of the EQS hire a carrozziere to order a station wagon based on the new electric vehicle. The X-Tomi Design rendering can even work as an inspiration for that.