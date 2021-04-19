Mitsubishi has released today two image teasers of its new all-electric model for China: the Airtrek SUV. Unfortunately, there are no details about this new model, which is kind of disappointing considering what are other brands are showing at the 2021 Auto Shanghai.

According to the press release, the GAC Mitsubishi Motors Co., Ltd. (GMMC) joint venture between Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC), Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, will launch the Mitsubishi Airtrek in later this year.

It will be the fourth Mitsubishi model in China, which indicates that the Japanese manufacturer is sill a pretty small player in China.

"The all-new AIRTREK is based on the concept of an "e-cruising SUV" founded on three keywords: "Electric (electric vehicle)," "Expanding (expanding life's pleasures with a car)" and "Expressive (expressing the uniqueness of MITSUBISHI MOTORS)." It generates an image of advanced sophistication fit for an EV while incorporating MMC's consistent design identity, represented by its Dynamic Shield front design concept, and is styled to express the powerful performance expected of a Mitsubishi vehicle."

Mitsubishi Airtrek Mitsubishi Airtrek

John Signoriello, executive officer, responsible for global marketing and sales, MMC said:

"We have developed the AIRTREK as an SUV that enables customers to enjoy limitless adventures. Designed exclusively for the Chinese market, the all-new AIRTREK will be launched by the end of this year as the fourth model of MITSUBISHI MOTORS' lineup in China. With the addition of this electric vehicle, we aim to contribute to creating a sustainable mobility society."

Only time will tell what is the future of Mitsubishi, one of the earliest manufacturers that introduced an electric car with li-ion batteries. The original i-MiEV was available a decade ago in Japan, Europe and North America.

Mitsubishi was at the time an EV pioneer. Maybe it will return to form at some point in the future, under the new Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance umbrella?