ET7, the upcoming flagship sedan from NIO, has made its first appearance at an auto show with the official debut of the interior.

We can take a sneak peak inside the ET7 with Chinese media to see that it's very similar to the images shown at the unveiling in January. This new luxury model is very spacious, especially in the rear.

"Continuing the design concept of the “second living space,” the ET7 creates a spacious, comfortable, and sophisticated mobile living space with a human touch and comes with various personalized options. The interior takes the earth as an inspiration and is available in three brand new themes, including Storm Gray, Sand Brown, and Edelweiss White."

The company hints also at a few new exterior colors:

"The ET7 exterior color captures the most beautiful skies and comes in Cloud White, Deep Black, Star Gray, and Southern Star. Moreover, three new exterior paints are added to the palette: Sunrise Beige, Luminous Orange, and the NIO Color of 2021, Arctic Green." "Arctic Green is inspired by the majestic northern lights in Tromsø, Norway, one of the best places to watch auroras. This new color is also available on the ES6 and the EC6."

NIO ET7 at the 2021 Auto Shanghai

NIO is currently preparing for the production of the ET7, which probably will start within several months (test prototypes) before the market launch of the final version in Q1 2022.

NIO ET7 specs: