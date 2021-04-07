First NIO ET7 Body Rolls Off Production Line

NIO has shown the first ET7 body-in-white (BIW) that has rolled off the production line on April 1, 2021, at the JAC-NIO Hefei Advanced Manufacturing Center in China.

The ET7 is an all-new flagship sedan (actually the first sedan from NIO, after three SUVs: ES8, ES6, and EC6), unveiled in January of this year, and scheduled for market launch in the first quarter of 2022.

"The long-awaited ET7 carries over the essence of NIO's technology and further improves the manufacturing techniques, efficiency, and vehicle mass without compromising its performance. ET7 BIW is a vivid embodiment of high performance, safety, and economy." "During the on-site review, the quality of this BIW was praised by many as beyond expectations. This product wouldn't have come true without the joint efforts of all cross-function teams. While the EV competition is getting fierce, we look forward that ET7 can become another great NIO success."

It will be very interesting to see the ET7 on the market as it might be a very strong competitor to the European and North American BEVs.

Moreover, NIO announced that beside the 70 kWh and 100 kWh battery options, there will be a next generation 150 kWh battery option available, around late 2022, consisting of ultra-high energy density solid-state cells.

The range of the top of the line version would be then more than 1,000 km (620 miles) of NEDC range, which in the real world could turn close to what the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS will offer (up to 770 km/479 Miles WLTP).

NIO ET7 specs: