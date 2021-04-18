The brand new 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus was recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland in Norway.

The WLTP rating for this model is up to 448 km (278 miles), but is it really able to go so far? No, according to the rest results, however - the test conditions were not the best, as temperatures were at just 10°C and it was windy.

The Model 3 SR+ with 18" (Michelin PS4) was able to do about 391 km (243 miles) at a more or less constant speed of about 90 km/h (56 mph). It's 12.7% below WLTP, but in better conditions, it could be close.

The strong point of the Model 3 is its efficiency, as nearly 400 km were possible with an available energy capacity of only 50.9 kWh, according to Bjørn Nyland.

At higher speed, the range drops noticeably, so be aware that the switch from 90 km/h to 120 km/h eats more than 100 km (62 miles) of range.

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph):

range of 391 km (243 miles)

energy consumption of 130 Wh/km (209 Wh/mile)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 283 km (176 miles) ; down 28%

; down 28% energy consumption of 180 Wh/km (290 Wh/mile); up 38%

Let's now see how the range results correspond to the EPA test results (see table below). At 90 km/h, the range is close to 4% higher than the EPA Highway of almost 235 miles (378 km).

It's an indication that in a sunny weather we should be able to get close to the EPA Highway also in InsideEVs' 70 mph (112 km/h) range test.