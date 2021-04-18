Not long ago, we shared a video with you from YouTuber Carter Jones. It got our attention not only because it was an impressive video, but also because it was produced and hosted by a female reviewer, which is sadly way too rare. We appreciate Carter's insight and perspective, and as promised, we're sharing some more of her work with you.

In this most recent video, Carter talks about the Tesla Model 3 and its Autopilot technology. More specifically, she goes into detail about what features are actually part of Tesla Autopilot. While this may seem obvious to hardcore Tesla fans, we've learned that there's plenty of confusion out there when it comes to Autopilot and Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta technology.

It's important to note, every Tesla vehicle comes with Autopilot, but it's "Basic" Autopilot. You may remember earlier references to something called "Enhanced Autopilot." In addition, it seems people are often talking about "Navigate on Autopilot."

Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta technology costs $10,000 and adds some important features, but it's not yet feature-complete, and only the chosen "Beta" testers have access to all of its current features.

Tesla Full Self-Driving Capability includes:

Navigate on Autopilot

Auto Lane Change

Autopark

Summon

Full Self-Driving Computer

Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control

This all seems a bit confusing, right? We'll be first to admit that we sometimes second guess which Autopilot features come standard and what you have to pay for. It's a bit concerning to think that some folks may buy a Tesla and not really know exactly which driver-assistance systems it has. However, if you're planning to buy a car, it's your job to know and understand its features.

With that said, check out Carter's Tesla Autopilot video to get a grasp of the basics. Then, start a conversation in the comment section below.