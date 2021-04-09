Call it an utter lack of awareness. Or maybe a case of over-confidence. Whatever the case, owners of internal combustion engine (ICE) sports cars are still brazen in their efforts to challenge random Teslas to a street race. Several drivers in the latest episode of Teslacam Stories seem to have demonstrated such a folly.

Above: A very, very quick Tesla Model 3 (Source: EVANNEX ; Photo by Casey Murphy)

When a Tesla driver floors the accelerator (we can’t say “gas pedal” since there's no gas), the massive torque from motor-to-wheel is so rapid, it's nearly incalculable by the human senses. That said, most ICE drivers still haven't come to grips with this ovious fact. The result, when it comes to street races with Teslas, aren't exactly tipping in favor to these gas-mobiles.

True, there are a few ICE supercars today that can stand toe-to-toe against a performance Tesla on the dragstrip. But that’s about to change forever as the Model S Plaid will soon be on the scene (with its jaw-dropping 0-60 mph in just 1.99 seconds, mind you).

Still want video proof? Well, the first street race on Teslacam Stories is between a Tesla Model 3 Performance (0-60 in 3.2 secs) versus a McLaren 570S (2.7 secs, what?). The McLaren was driven by none other than the American football wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Although the Model 3 Performance owner was winning, he slowed down his car out of respect for Larry. It’s believed that Larry also owns a Tesla but had opted to ride in his McLaren on this particular day.

Above: Tesla Model 3 Performance side repeater cam showing the McLaren 570S street race challenger (Source: Wham Baam Teslacam / YouTube)

The same Model 3 Performance nailed another race with a big jump off the start against a Maserati. When a severe reality check dawned on the Maserati driver, he accepted his defeat with a big laugh.

Showing a Lamborghini who’s the boss is always a personal favorite — be it during a 1/4-mile drag race or a spur-of-the-moment street race. This time, a Lamborghini Urus was defeated in Ontario, Canada by a Model 3 Performance (oh, you little beast).

Later, in one of the races, a Tesla Model Y was running on FSD Beta when it came across a Mercedes Benz E-Class AMG. It turns out the Model Y took a left turn before the human driver took note and what ultimately transpired was another street race. The high-end Merc faced embarrassment (besides being given a head-start).

There are several other thrilling street races in this video compilation along with some spicy commentary by the Wham Baam Teslacam hosts Ben and Melissa Anderson. But a quick side note folks — no matter how tempting it looks to race in the streets, it's not a good idea. Be smart. Drive safe. Now... let's enjoy as spectators.

VIDEO

Written by: Iqtidar Ali. An earlier version of this article was originally published on Tesla Oracle. Video: Tesla vs. Supercars Street Racing (YouTube: Wham Baam Teslacam).