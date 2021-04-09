The BMW Group reports 33.5% year-over-year increase of vehicle sales (of all its brands combined) in the first quarter of 2021, to a total of 636,606.

The BMW and MINI plug-in electric cars were at the forefront of the growth, as the combined plug-in volume has increased 129.8% year-over-year to 70,207, which is not far from the Q4 2020 record.

Compared to the total BMW/MINI volume, plug-ins represent almost 11.1% of the total result.

BMW and MINI plug-in car sales worldwide – Q1 2021

According to the report, the BMW Group is on track to sell more than 100,000 all-electric cars this year and surpass the cumulative sales number of 1 million plugins (BEVs/PHEVs) by the end of 2021.

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales said:

“Our sales performance was boosted by strong demand for our electrified vehicles, in particular. In the past three months, we doubled our global sales of electrified vehicles compared to the same period last year. This puts us on track to deliver more than 100,000 fully-electric vehicles this year, with at least a million electrified vehicles on the roads in total by the end of this year,”

In the case of the MINI brand specifically, the plug-in models were responsible for 15% out of the volume of 74,683, which is about 11,200 units.

Details:

BMW Group future

The BMW Group is accelerating its electrification efforts and shifting its focus from plug-in hybrids more towards all-electric models.

The BEV lineup currently consists of three cars: BMW i3, MINI Cooper SE and the all-new BMW iX3 (released in Europe a few weeks ago). By the end of 2021, BMW iX and BMW i4 will enter the market.

By the end of 2023, the number of BEVs will increase to "around a dozen", including all-electric versions of:

BMW 5 Series

BMW 7 Series

BMW X1

the successor to the MINI Countryman

BMW Group, explains that in effect, by 2023, there will be at least one fully electric model in about 90% of its current market segments.

By 2025, BEV sales to increase on average by more than 50% year-over-year and take at least 50% share in the total volume by 2030 (2027 in the case of MINI brand).

"Between now and 2025, the BMW Group plans to increase its sales of fully-electric models by an average of well over 50% per year – more than ten times the number of units sold in 2020." "The BMW Group expects fully-electric vehicles to account for at least 50% of its global sales in 2030. The MINI brand is likely to reach this milestone already in 2027. By the early 2030s, MINI will be the first BMW Group brand with a product range that is exclusively fully electric. As a pure-electric global brand, MINI will continue to have a footprint in all major world regions."

The total number of all-electric BMW and MINI cars on the road is expected to reach 10 million by around 2030.