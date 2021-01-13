Plug-in car sales expanded by almost a third, despite BMW's overall volume decreasing by over 8%.

The fourth quarter of 2020 was an all-time record for plug-in electric car sales for BMW Group (BMW and MINI brands). The group delivered 76,246 plug-ins globally, which is 55% more than a year ago.

This strong finish translated also into a very high share for plug-in car sales out of the overall volume: 11.1%!

As of the end of 2020, the group was offering 13 plug-in models (mostly plug-in hybrids) in 74 markets.

BMW and MINI plug-in car sales worldwide – Q4 2020

external_image

During the twelve months of 2020, BMW Group delivered a total of 192,646 plug-in cars (up 31.8% year-over-year), which accounts for 8.3% of the total volume of 2.32 million (down 8.4%).

In Europe, where most of the plug-ins were sold (over 135,000), the plug-in share is at 15%! That's more than one in seven new cars.

The electrification should only accelerate from this point, as by the end of 2023, the company will offer a total of 25 plug-in models. Not only will the number of plug-ins almost double, but it will be a major switchover to BEVs, which will account for more than half of the plug-in lineup.

"As an e-mobility pioneer, the BMW Group sold a total of 192,646 electrified BMW and MINI vehicles worldwide last year – an increase of a third (+31.8%) over 2019. This means that electromobility is also a significant growth driver for the company in absolute terms. Sales of fully electric vehicles rose by 13 percent, while plug-in hybrid sales climbed by almost 40 percent. In Europe, electrified vehicles already accounted for 15 percent of total sales."

external_image

BMW Group does not reveal results for particular models, besides the all-electric MINI Cooper SE, which noted 17,580 sales globally.

