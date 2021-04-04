BMW Group (BMW and MINI) reports 77,718 car sales in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2021, which is 20.1% more than a year ago.

Unfortunately, the plug-in electric car sales results for multiple electric and plug-in hybrid models remain hidden, so we guess that there is nothing to boast about.

The only models not buried in the statistics are the BMW i3 and BMW i8 (retired). The results for the i3 are so low that it looks like it's just gliding towards the end of the road now.

i3: 340 (up 431% year-over-year, but from a very low base in 2020)

340 (up 431% year-over-year, but from a very low base in 2020) i8: 8 (down 88% year-over-year)

BMW i3 sales in the U.S. - Q1 2021

Some might say that BMW tries to sell as many i3 as possible in the U.S., but we bet more on weakening demand.

The BMW Group offers in the U.S. a big part of its plug-in portfolio, including multiple PHEVs: 330e, 330e xDrive, 530e, 530e xDrive, 745e xDrive, X3 xDrive30e, X5 xDrive45e, Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 and two BEVs: i3 and MINI Cooper SE.

PHEVs:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 BMW 330e $44,550 +$995 $5,836 $39,709 2021 BMW 330e xDrive $46,550 +$995 $5,836 $41,709 2021 BMW 530e $57,200 +$995 $5,836 $52,359 2021 BMW 530e xDrive $59,500 +$995 $5,836 $54,659 2021 BMW 745e xDrive $95,900 +$995 $5,836 $91,059 2021 BMW i3 REx $48,300 +$995 $7,500 $41,795 2021 BMW i3s REx $51,500 +$995 $7,500 $44,995 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e $49,600 +$995 $5,836 $44,759 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e $65,400 +$995 $7,500 $58,895 2021 MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 $41,500 +$850 $5,002 $37,348

BEVs:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 BMW i3 $44,450 +$995 $7,500 $37,945 2021 BMW i3s $47,650 +$995 $7,500 $41,145 2021 MINI Cooper SE $29,900 +$850 $7,500 $23,250

