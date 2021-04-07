The Fast Lane Truck YouTube channel got access to a GMC Hummer EV SUV prototype and gave us a full walkaround of GM's latest EV. Fortunately, near the Hummer was a model of its Ultium platform and chassis, giving us a clear view of the battery pack and suspension.

In case you missed it, the Hummer EV SUV debuted last week during NCAA's Final Four basketball tournament. It's the electrical cousin to the Hummer EV pickup truck so it naturally shares a lot in common. However, there are some key differences besides the body styles.

As the video explains, the SUV's wheelbase is shorter than the truck's but still longer than a Chevrolet Tahoe's wheelbase. This is why the battery pack has 20 modules and not 24 like the truck. The fewer amount of modules is also the reason for the lower power out of 830 horsepower versus the truck's 1,000 hp.

The shorter wheelbase has two off-roading benefits: the SUV's breakover and departure angles are better than the truck's. Other off-roading specs like wading depth and approach angle are almost identical.

The D-rings upfront can be found on the original Hummer/Humvee (helicopter attach points) and the rear swing door with a tire mounted on it is old-school cool. The prototype in the video has 22-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires. With the rear seats down, the Hummer EV SUV has up to 82 cubic feet of cargo space.

The Ultium platform sitting near the Hummer shows how the battery modules are laid out and the three-motor layout. It also shows the thick driveshafts, the air suspension system, and the rear steering components.

Reservations for the Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 are already full. It starts at $105,595 and production begins in early 2023. The 3X version will be available in the Spring of 2023 for $99,995.

Gallery: 2024 GMC Hummer SUV