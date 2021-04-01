VW Director of e-Mobility Details Journey To Bring The ID.4 To The US

Bringing a car to the market is like a journey. In the Volkswagen ID.4, that was quite literal in the sense that the ID.4 is now making a cross-country trip with Dustin Krause. The Volkswagen director of e-mobility invited Kyle Conner to join him and shared his impressions on that journey with the Out of Spec Reviews YouTube channel. This path has been physically demanding and emotionally rewarding for Krause.

As a kid, he used to dream about driving a Herbie, and the cross-country trip proved to him that most people have a Volkswagen story to share. Some customers would still drive their Beetles, Buses, and Meyers Manxes on a daily basis and have never owned a modern-day Volkswagen until the company revealed the ID.4.

Being rear-wheel-drive would not the only appeal the electric crossover presents to these customers Volkswagen conquered in the past and failed to attract with modern vehicles. Krause argues that the ID.4 personality is also very close to that classic vehicles from the brand had: friendly vehicles instead of more aggressive ones.

During the trip, Krause and Conner met many of these owners, some of whom already had pre-orders for the ID.4. The way people approached them made the director of e-mobility feel like the electric car was validated by the public.

The cross-country trip's main point was to show how living with an EV is now pretty much like living with a combustion-engined car, if it is not better. You can charge your car at home, for example. In long-distance travel, fast chargers help owners keep going. In the ID.4’s case, it will be totally free to recharge at Electrify America stations for three years.

Krause is a veteran in the EV industry. He started to work for Tesla when it was just beginning and stayed there for ten years. In the interview, he implies that he moved to Volkswagen precisely for that connection with the brand in his childhood, which made the journey more than a professional task for him.

Conner did not refrain from asking Krause difficult questions, such as why the ID.4 does not have a heat pump, when Volkswagen will solve the software issues, or when it will put the Buzz for sale. Watch the video to learn what the VW director of e-mobility had to say.