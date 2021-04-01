The European plug-in market is doing pretty well right now, despite the overall market being down some 20% year-over-year to 848,455.

According to JATO Dynamics, plug-in electric car registrations increased in February by 67% year-over-year to about 115,000. The market share more than doubled to 13.6%.

One of the most interesting things is the rank of automotive groups by plug-in share out of their total volume. Of course 100% electric Tesla is on top:

Tesla - 100%

Geely - 45% (includes Volvo and Polestar)

Jaguar Land Rover - 31%

Daimler - 27% (includes Mercedes-Benz and smart)

BMW Group - 24% (includes BMW and MINI)

Hyundai Motor Group - 16% (includes Hyundai, Kia and Genesis)

Europe-27 average - 13.6%

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance - 12%

Volkswagen Group - 11% (includes Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda, SEAT and more)

Stellantis - 9.0% - (includes all PSA Group and FCA brands)

Ford - 5.7%

Honda - 3.7%

Toyota - 3.6% (includes Lexus)

Mazda - 3.3%

Subaru - 0.9%

Suzuki - 0.0%

The position of Japanese brands is quite low we must admit. The Volkswagen Group - despite all the efforts - was below average.

"The impact of EVs can also be seen through the European registrations mix by fuel type. For example, one in three Land Rovers registered in February was an EV, compared to just 7% in February 2020. Year-on-year, the share of these vehicles also increased by more than 15 points for MG, Volvo, Mercedes and Jeep, as manufacturers continued to diversify their SUV offering in response to increased demand for PHEV and EV alternatives."

One striking thing is that how small the number of OEMs is after all the consolidation that already happened. And if the Japanese manufacturers will join forces, it will be barely 10 or so significant players. On the other hand, maybe some new ones will appear from China.

In terms of model sales, the Tesla Model 3 (over 5,400) was not only the top BEV, but also the third-best in its segment (midsize), behind BMW 3-Series (8,623) and Volkswagen Passat (7,654).