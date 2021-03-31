Daimler announced its plan to accelerate Mercedes-Benz electrification efforts after a strong start of the 2021 year in terms of revenues and profits.

The company did not provide any details, but we guess that it will in the not too far-off future. The previous goal (set in 2019) was to increase plug-in car sales share to 50% of the overall volume by 2030.

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and of Mercedes-Benz AG said:

“Today, Daimler has the broadest electric range in the automotive industry – from city cars to heavy-duty trucks. But that’s not enough for us. We want to accelerate the electrification of our product portfolio. Almost two years ago, we presented our Ambition2039. We want a CO2-neutral fleet of new cars. It’s our goal to reach this target sooner,”.

According to the Q&A session, the exact rate of acceleration depends on many factors, including things like the availability of charging infrastructure.

Let's remind everyone that this year Mercedes-Benz is launching four new battery-electric cars: EQA, EQS, EQB and EQE, and a total of six by the end of 2022.

Besides that, in 2021, Mercedes-Benz Vans will present also "concepts for an electrified Citan and the T-Class". We already saw a camouflaged prototype of the eCitan.

Mercedes-Benz EQV and eActros

In the fall of this year, Daimler Trucks & Buses will start production of the Mercedes-Benz eActros, which will be followed by the eActros LongHaul with a range of more than 500 km (311 miles).

The Daimler Truck division is planned to be a spin-off in the fall of 2021 and listed on the stock exchange.