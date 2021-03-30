Lexus has unveiled today its new battery-electric concept model, the Lexus LF-Z Electrified concept, which might be a turning point in the history of the brand.

The Japanese company (part of Toyota) announced that by 2025 it will introduce 20 new or improved models. More than half of them will be electrified - battery-electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) or hybrid (HEV).

It would be great if we see several new all-electric models within those five years.

Considering the presentation of the Lexus LF-Z Electrified concept and a hint that the "Electric cars will use BEV-dedicated platform," we can assume that at least some of those BEVs will be proprietary models rather than compliance, low-spec EV versions of ICE cars.

Lexus LF-Z Electrified concept

The LF-Z Electrified concept specs gives us an idea of what we could expect from the upcoming Lexus electric cars.

There is long-range - 600 km (373 miles) WLTP and a high-capacity liquid-cooled battery - 90 kWh, that can be charged at up to 150 kW.

The new platform will utilize the DIRECT4, dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system (one electric motor per axle) with a peak system output of 400 kW and 700 Nm of torque. That's enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.0 seconds. The top speed is listed at 200 km/h (124 mph) - not the highest but not slow either.

If Lexus is going electric, we can assume that Toyota and its satellite brands will also join the BEV bandwagon...finally.

2021 Lexus LF-Z Electrified concept specs: