Volkswagen's Zwickau plant in Germany is gradually accelerating production and just recently achieved a new milestone - 1,000 new electric cars roll down the production line every day (compared to 800/day a month ago).

After the production start of the all-new Audi Q4 e-tron, the plant makes Volkswagen ID.3, Volkswagen ID.4, Audi Q4 e-tron, and on a pilot scale, also the Volkswagen ID.5, while the Cupra Born is in the pipeline.

The question is what the sixth and final model will be? A coupe version of the Q4 e-tron, or maybe the SEAT el-Born?

Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter said:

"The numbers just came from Zwickau: yesterday we produced more than 1,000 electric cars in one day for the first time. An impressive milestone and the clear signal: Volkswagen's e-wave is rolling!" - via Google Translate

The rate of 1,000 cars per day is not the last word, as the goal is to increase the output beyond 1,400/day (at three-shifts). That equals almost 10,000 per week, close to 40,000 per month and over 500,000 per year. However, the nominal annual output will be 330,000 BEVs (total of six models).

"The goal is to produce more than 1,400 vehicles each working day during the summer in order to meet the high level of demand for the world car and the ID. family."

The Zwickau plant in Germany is the key element for Volkswagen's initial electrification push of new MEB-based models. Within a few years, there will be a double-digit number of plants where MEB cars are produced.

So far, the MEB-based cars are produced also in China (two plants) and in the Czech Republic (Skoda Enyaq iV).