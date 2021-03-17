A few years back, I stumbled across an especially striking Tesla from a California-based Model 3 owner, Isaac Mir, while scrolling on Instagram.

Recognizing that St. Patrick's Day is today, instead of drinking that pint of green beer at home, feast your eyes on this stunning green Tesla. It turns out that this Model 3 was transformed with an unusual vinyl wrap changes color depending on the light source.

Isaac explained that the wrap is part of Avery's ColorFlow series, named Fresh Spring Gold/Silver. When Isaac originally looked at the wrap though, he told me, "all I saw was just matte gold. So I was like let's do this. After the car was finished, I couldn't believe the colors. The wrap changes color depending on how you look at it."

Isaac continues, "The first day I posted online people were going crazy about it because it was the first Tesla in this obscure wrap. The color just makes you smile."

"I couldn't be more excited. I have many more mods planned out to make this already beautiful green Tesla look even more insane. Let's [all] change the world for the better together. The transition to sustainable energy starts with the world as a whole, and I'm glad to be a part of it," said Isaac.

Kudos to Isaac for transforming his Tesla and his mindset. After all, going green is something every Tesla owner does when they leave the gas pump behind. Having an electric vehicle with zero tailpipe emissions can, without a doubt, help the environment. And that's something to be thankful for this St. Patrick's Day.