A camouflaged Kia CV prototype was recently seen at an IONITY fast-charging station, charging at a really high rate.

According to the image, posted by Hank Scribner, the car was charging at 174 kW (569 V and 306 A) at 43% of State of Charge (SOC).

Over the previous six minutes, the car received 15.562 kWh, which translate to an average of almost 156 kW.

However, additional info explains that just a few minutes later the power output was only 66 kW.

We saw very quick changes in the power level also in the case of the pre-production Hyundai Ioniq 5 recently. It might be related to ongoing tests of the charging capabilities and we would not make far-reaching conclusions.

Anyway, the 800 V batteries in the new cars from Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia and Genesis) should be really strong in terms of charging rate.

Kia said that replenishing 100 km (62 miles) of range will take as little as 4 minutes (of course at optimum conditions and with a proper DC fast charger).