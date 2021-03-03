The next world's largest installation of Tesla's V3 Superchargers is expected in Santa Monica, California.

According to the documents released by the Santa Monica’s Planning Commission, there is a plan for 62 V3 stalls (250 kW each) with solar canopies, Megapack energy storage system and restrooms at two facilities - 1401 and 1421-1425 Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Previously, the world's largest V3 Supercharging station was installed in Firebaugh, California (56 stalls), while the largest V2 Supercharging station (120 kW stalls) is in Shanghai, at the Jing'an International Center (72 stalls).

We are not entirely sure whether Santa Monica's project should be treated as a single station - as the sources indicate - because the stalls will be located on two sides of an alley:

"1401 & 1421-1425 Santa Monica Boulevard (20ENT-0226 CUP, 20ENT-0227 CUP, 21ENT-0004 Minor Modification). The applicant requests approval of a Conditional Use Permit (20ENT-0226 & 0227) to allow the operation of a 62 stall Recharging Facility with solar canopies, restrooms, and support equipment split between two project sites on either side of an alley and a Minor Modification (21ENT-0004) for reduced drive aisle widths."

Details:

1401 Santa Monica Boulevard (info)

- 36 stalls

1421-1425 Santa Monica Boulevard (info)

- 26 stalls

An interesting thing is that besides the standard 9-foot wide spaces, there will be some wider, up to 12 feet, which might be big enough to easily handle the Tesla Cybertruck.