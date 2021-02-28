How does the Tesla Model Y electric crossover's acceleration compare to a pricey and head-turning supercar? Well, it depends on how far you plan to race.

This Tesla Model Y is a non-performance model, though it does have the Acceleration Boost feature. The contender is a Lamborghini Huracan. So, are we just sharing this video to prove the Tesla loses steam after the short push, or that the Lambo is clearly the better performer?

Certainly not, because there's a good chance you know that already. The point here is that the Model Y, all Tesla vehicles, and most electric cars are simply the best option for daily driving. Once you drive one, you'll understand. Unless you're made of money and just looking for a car to spend most of its time at the drag strip or the twisty track, a car like the Huracan just simply doesn't make sense.

Most Americans are looking for a vehicle that's safe, roomy, versatile, and practical while offering at least respectable overall performance and good fuel economy. The Tesla Model Y more than fits the bill, and, in daily driving, it will accelerate just as well as the Lambo.

Unless you're regularly breaking the law, you probably don't typically experience a car's top speed or quarter-mile acceleration time. However, you undoubtedly experience its zero-to-60-mph time and eighth-mile acceleration.

The $250,000 Huracan is a fine choice for what it is, but we'll choose a sporty electric car like the Tesla Model Y (the slowest Tesla you can buy) over the Lambo without pause.

Check out the video for a little fun drag racing action. Then, leave us a comment below.