As we've previously reported, the all-new fully electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover can be used to power just about anything, which is an awesome feature for camping. However, its potential is practically limitless.

We know that during the recent power outages in Texas, people were willing to do just about anything to power their homes. More specifically, they were using vehicles like Ford's F-150 Powerboost Hybrid to plug in. Some folks jerry-rigged their Teslas to power various items, however, that could lead to a voided warranty since Tesla hasn't set up or approved its vehicles to be used for external power.

As we continue to report on the all-new, and very compelling, Hyundai Ioniq 5 all-electric CUV, we emphasize the fact that it seems like Hyundai thought of just about everything when it developed and designed this EV. The Ioniq 5 is roomy, attractive, and dynamic. It has plenty of range, and it's packed with modern features. However, arguably the most impressive is its V2L (vehicle-to-load) technology.

V2L is a fancy way to say the Ioniq 5 can be used as an external power source. While the EV community will likely notice, understand, and be impressed by such a feature, the masses may have no clue. For this reason, Hyundai is going to great lengths to get the concept out to a wider audience. What better than football (soccer for those in the States) to get people's attention?

Check out the short and entertaining videos. Share them with your friends and family. As always, we'd love to read what you think. Scroll down and leave us a comment.