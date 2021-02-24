Here is another look at the upcoming Rivian R1T pickup - this time recorded on highway 280 in the Bay Area, without camouflage.

Compared to the other vehicles on the road, it does not look particularly big. For sure not overwhelmingly big like the Tesla Cybertruck. For sure the proportions are quite unique.

Mark Oshana Badal, author of the video, comments in the description: "What a beautiful electric vehicle. Nice work Team Rivian!"

Gallery: Rivian R1T

84 Photos

Customer deliveries of the R1T are just a few months away (June 2021) and everything indicates that it will be the first series-produced electric pickup truck on the market.