The passenger car registrations in Europe in the challenging year 2020 amounted to just 11,961,182 (down 24.3%), but xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) expanded significantly. There are reasons, including the necessity to comply with new, stricter emission requirements.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), plug-in electric car registrations in the European Union, EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK increased 144% year-over-year to 1,364,813 taking a 11.4% share of the market!

Let's take a look at the data and charts for the fourth quarter and the full year.

New passenger car registrations in Q4:

BEVs (plus FCVs): 327,272 (up 207%)

PHEV: 268,298 (up 262%)



Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 595,570 (up 230%)

HEVs: 465,348 (up 74%)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Europe - 2020 Q1-Q4

New passenger car registrations in Q1-Q4:

BEVs (plus FCVs): 745,684 (up 107%) at 6.2% share

PHEV: 619,129 (up 210%) at 5.2% share

Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 1,364,813 (up 144%) at 11.4% share

HEVs: 1,447,973 (up 51%) at 12.1% share

Total car market: 11,961,182 (down 24.3%)

The top six markets by volume in Q1-Q4 2020 accounted for some 1,044,659 or over 76% of total sales:

Germany – 394,943 (up 263%)

France – 185 719 (up 202%)

UK – 175,082 (up 140%)

Norway – 105,709 (up 33%)

Sweden – 94,077 (up 133%)

Netherlands – 89,129 (up 34%)

Germany is now a larger plug-in market than the next two combined.

In the following report, we will take a look also at the market share in particular countries.

BEVs, PHEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2020 Q1-Q4

BEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2020 Q1-Q4

PHEVs - 2020 Q1-Q4

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available