Let's take a look at which countries plug-in cars are selling the best in.
The passenger car registrations in Europe in the challenging year 2020 amounted to just 11,961,182 (down 24.3%), but xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) expanded significantly. There are reasons, including the necessity to comply with new, stricter emission requirements.
According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), plug-in electric car registrations in the European Union, EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK increased 144% year-over-year to 1,364,813 taking a 11.4% share of the market!
Let's take a look at the data and charts for the fourth quarter and the full year.
New passenger car registrations in Q4:
- BEVs (plus FCVs): 327,272 (up 207%)
- PHEV: 268,298 (up 262%)
- Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 595,570 (up 230%)
- HEVs: 465,348 (up 74%)
New passenger plug-in car registrations in Europe - 2020 Q1-Q4
New passenger car registrations in Q1-Q4:
- BEVs (plus FCVs): 745,684 (up 107%) at 6.2% share
- PHEV: 619,129 (up 210%) at 5.2% share
- Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 1,364,813 (up 144%) at 11.4% share
- HEVs: 1,447,973 (up 51%) at 12.1% share
- Total car market: 11,961,182 (down 24.3%)
The top six markets by volume in Q1-Q4 2020 accounted for some 1,044,659 or over 76% of total sales:
- Germany – 394,943 (up 263%)
- France – 185 719 (up 202%)
- UK – 175,082 (up 140%)
- Norway – 105,709 (up 33%)
- Sweden – 94,077 (up 133%)
- Netherlands – 89,129 (up 34%)
Germany is now a larger plug-in market than the next two combined.
In the following report, we will take a look also at the market share in particular countries.
BEVs, PHEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2020 Q1-Q4
BEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2020 Q1-Q4
PHEVs - 2020 Q1-Q4
* some data estimated
** only countries, for which data are available
Source: ACEA
