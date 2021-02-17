Mercedes-Benz announced new, more attractive base model and new sports version of its EQC electric SUV for Europe (in dealer showrooms in May). In 2020 the company has sold in about 20,000 copies.

The new base version - EQC 400 4MATIC - is identically configured throughout Europe, starting in Germany at €66,068.80 ($79,700), including 19% VAT. The second, sportier and more expensive option is the 400 4MATIC AMG Line, starting at €73,208.80 ($88,300).

The new pricing, is especially important for Germany, where the effective price can be reduced to €58,093.80 ($70,050):

"Mercedes-Benz and the federal government are supporting the changeover to electric mobility in Germany: thanks to the list price of under €65,000 excl. VAT for the EQC, an environmental bonus of €5000 from the federal government and a €2500 subsidy from Mercedes-Benz are possible[3]. In this case the EQC 400 4MATIC costs €63,093.80 incl. VAT in Germany. If the government's share of the environmental bonus is deducted, the effective price is €58,093.80."

Both are equipped with the 11 kW three-phase on-board charger as standard (peak DC fast charging is 110 kW), but in general, there is no change to the battery (80 kWh) and dual motor all-wheel drive powertrain (300 kW). The all-electric range is estimated at 421-462 km (262-287 miles) WLTP.

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC AMG Line

Here is the AMG Line Exterior and Interior packages for the EQC 400 4MATIC AMG Line:

AMG Line Exterior: the AMG-specific Black Panel front grille in a twin-blade design with a surround in high-gloss black an AMG-specific front apron in a jet-wing design with air inlets featuring trim elements in chrome and inserts in high-gloss black plus visible and functional AIR CURTAINS, 48.3 cm (19-inch) aerodynamically optimised AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in tantalum grey with a high-sheen finish a wider, AMG-specific rear apron with visible non-functional air outlets and a diffuser insert in black with chrome trim, and exterior mirrors in the vehicle colour.

AMG Line Interior: multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather with flattened bottom section and perforated grip area sports seats with AMG-specific pattern layout and upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre with medium grey topstitching dashboard in nappa-look man-made leather, beltlines with light surface grain in black, topstitching in rosé gold or medium grey, door panels in black with black topstitching on the centre panel and medium grey topstitching on the armrest, carbon-fibre look trim in anthracite; AMG sports pedal cluster of brushed stainless steel with black rubber studs, AMG floor mats and chrome door pins.



This version is also better equipped as standard:

EASY-PACK luggage compartment cover,

TIREFIT, Interior Light Package

Seat Comfort Package

Mirror Package

Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC

thermal and noise-insulating acoustic glass

Parking Package with reversing camera

Advanced sound system

ambient lighting

Remote and extended Charging Services Premium

