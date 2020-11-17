The company also noted increasing demand and orders. In September, around 2,500 EQC were sold.
Mercedes-Benz just announced that the new EQC will be equipped with a 11 kW on-board charger (three-phase we assume) as standard (with immediate effect), which shortens the recharge (10-100% SOC) from 11 hours to 7 hours and 30 minutes.
It's the first noticeable upgrade to the EV specs of the EQC, which entered production in May 2019. The move is also no surprise, as especially in Europe, the 7.4 kW single-phase chargers are far less useful than the three-phase 11 kW (which loads three phases evenly - 3.7 kW each).
It's a lesson that all manufacturers need to take, and already many mainstream models are equipped at least optionally with 11 kW chargers.
EQC Sales
During the third quarter of 2020, Mercedes-Benz sold globally some 45,000 all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars (monthly results are no longer below 10,000). That represents about 7% of the total.
We don't know the exact volume of the EQC in Q3, but in September specifically, it was roughly 2,500.
The German manufacturer notes a constant increase of demand and orders and "step by step" increases the production at the Bremen plant in Germany as well as in Beijing, China by the Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd joint venture (BBAC).
"The EQC was the first all-electric vehicle to be integrated into ongoing production at the Mercedes-Benz Bremen plant in May 2019. It is produced there on the same line as the C-Class Saloon and Estate as well as the GLC and GLC Coupé."
The battery packs are produced by the Deutsche ACCUmotive in the Kamenz site (near Dresden), Germany and separately in China.
"The batteries for the EQC in Bremen are produced by the fully owned Mercedes‑Benz subsidiary Accumotive at the Kamenz site (near Dresden). In China for China - the EQC and the corresponding battery systems are also produced in Beijing as of the end of 2019 as part of the Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd joint venture (BBAC). Capacities of the sites have been increased step by step since the start of production. "
Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQC
Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 specs:
- range of 417 km (259 miles) (WLTP)
- range of 445-471 km (277-293 miles) (NEDC)
- energy consumption at 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100 km (NEDC)
- 80 kWh battery pack (384 cells)
- battery pack weight of 625 kg
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds
- top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)
- dual motor all-wheel drive (two asynchronous motors)
- system output 300 kW (408 HP) and 760 Nm of torque
- AC charging 10-100% SOC takes 7 hours and 30 minutes (11 kW three-phase on-board charger)
- DC fast charging takes around 40 minutes (10-80% SOC)
- Length/width (incl. mirrors)/height: 4,761/1,884 (2,096) /1,623 mm
- Kerb weight (EC)/perm. GVW/payload (EC): 2,495/2,940/445 kg
- Luggage compartment (depending on equipment fitted): approx. 500 l
About this article