McLaren Artura is the name of the manufacturer’s new plug-in hybrid supercar that is supposed to be a great vehicle to live with. It rides on a new platform, has a new smaller displacement engine and, according to the manufacturer, it has all the makings of a great daily supercar - it even has decent usable electric range for those EV-only zones that keep popping up across Europe’s larger cities.

Powering the Artura is a new 3-liter force-fed V6 that makes 577 horsepower and thanks to the 94 horsepower electric motor that’s built into the gearbox, the total output is 670 horsepower; peak torque is rated at 804 Nm (593 pound-feet) and McLaren says the car should be able to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3 seconds and top out at 330 km/h (205 mph).

And since it is a plug-in hybrid, electric range is important. McLaren says the Artura’s 7.4 kWh battery pack (made up of five lithium-ion modules) should provide up to 30 km (19 miles) of electric range. This figure has not yet been confirmed, but it’s what McLaren expects this car to be able to muster on a single charge.

Thanks to the use of a new MCLA platform, McLaren has been able to keep the Artura’s weight very reasonable for a plug-in hybrid. It weighs just 3,075 pounds (1,394 kg) dry or 3,303 (1,498 kg) with fluids and driver. The manufacturer says the battery pack and electric motor only add some 287 pounds (130 kg), but some of that weight is negated thanks to the new engine which is 110 pounds (50 kg) lighter than the outgoing V8 and the new platform that relies on extensive use of carbon fiber to keep its mass low.

The Artura is expected to cost from around $225,000 in America, and for that it will come with all the latest safety features like lane departure warning, high beam assist, adaptive cruise control and road sign recognition, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android auto, electric seats, nose lift and even soft closing doors. There will be several trims to choose from each with its own unique visual style.