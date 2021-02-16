Skoda announced a new sporty version of its all-electric Enyaq iV model, the Enyaq Sportline iV, which was noticeably modified for those looking for a sporty appearance and dynamic driving characteristics.

The list of changes includes a lowered sports chassis (by 15 mm at the front and 10 mm at the rear), new large, burnished 20-inch Vega or 21-inch Betria alloy wheels, and striking black details characterize the exterior and interior (sporty seats with integrated headrests, a three-spoke multifunction leather sports steering wheel and carbon-effect trims).

"The SPORTLINE’s many gloss black design features make the powerful ŠKODA ENYAQ iV look even more dynamic. The striking ŠKODA grille, window frames, roof rails and diffuser in the rear bumper all contribute to this, as do the ŠKODA block lettering and the badges on the tailgate. The robust side skirts are body-coloured. The ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV comes with a model-specific front apron and SPORTLINE badges on the front wings. The ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV comes with full LED Matrix headlights as standard. Each Matrix high beam module features 24 LEDs, which can be controlled individually and enable the driver to have the high beam on at all times without dazzling other road users. This intelligent technology automatically turns off individual segments of the light beam when the camera on the windscreen detects vehicles, as well as people and objects, reflecting the light."

"The interior designers have created a model-specific Design Selection for the ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV. The upholstery and the roof lining are predominantly black. The dashboard is upholstered in a black synthetic leather with grey contrasting stitching and features carbon-effect trims, which provide visual highlights and can also be found on the door panels. The floor mats with sport grey piping are in perfect coordination with the rest of the interior. This SPORTLINE Design Selection also includes exclusive black sports seats with integrated headrests. These are upholstered in Suedia microfibre and feature grey piping. The three-spoke multifunction leather sports steering wheel comes as standard and allows numerous vehicle functions to be controlled with its user-friendly buttons and knurled wheels. The leather-covered steering wheel rim features grey contrasting stitching, while the lower spoke has a badge bearing the SPORTLINE lettering. The pedal covers come in an aluminium look and further enhance the SPORTLINE Design Selection."

There will be three powertrain variants of the Enyaq Sportline iV:

Enyaq Sportline iV 60:

more than 400 km (249 miles) of range (preliminary WLTP)

62 kWh (58 kWh net) battery

top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)

rear-wheel drive

system output (peak) of 132 kW and 310 Nm

more than 400 km (249 miles) of range (preliminary WLTP) 62 kWh (58 kWh net) battery top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph) rear-wheel drive system output (peak) of 132 kW and 310 Nm Enyaq Sportline iV 80:

more than 520 km (323 miles) of range (preliminary WLTP)

82 kWh (77 kWh net) battery

top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)

rear-wheel drive

system output (peak) of 150 kW

more than 520 km (323 miles) of range (preliminary WLTP) 82 kWh (77 kWh net) battery top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph) rear-wheel drive system output (peak) of 150 kW Enyaq Sportline iV 80x:

more than 500 km of range (preliminary WLTP)

top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)

82 kWh (77 kWh net) battery

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output (peak) of 195 kW and 425 Nm

Gallery: Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV