Rivian's CEO RJ Scaringe has released two new videos from tests of the all-electric R1T pickup truck in the wilderness of Arizona.

The first video, attached below, is truly amazing. It shows how the truck climbs a steep grade. A real marvel of modern electric vehicles - four motors and all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring (independent for all wheels).

It not only is capable of driving off-road and overcoming obstacles like that, but it does it in silence.

The second video shows an off-road trail that requires the truck proceed on three wheels. Look carefully to see the big stone hitting the bottom of the vehicle: