Ford CEO Jim Farley said that the U.S. ITC ruling in the SK Innovation - LG Chem's LG Energy Solution high profile court clash, that includes a 4-year grace period of use SK Innovation batteries in the upcoming F-150 Electric, is highly appreciated.

However, ultimately the best solution would be a voluntary settlement between the two South Korean battery manufacturers:

"While we’re pleased the ITC ruling makes way for @Ford

to bring to market our groundbreaking electric F-150, a voluntary settlement between these two suppliers is ultimately in the best interest of US manufacturers and workers."

Well, surely it would be best to solve the issues in a way to not harm carmakers, but is this possible?

We guess that LG Chem's LG Energy Solution might set a high financial threshold for SK Innovation. The other option will be a deal with carmakers (Ford and Volkswagen), which would buy the plants on its own or with new battery partners. Another possible option is that President Joe Biden will reverse the ruling (there is a 60-day presidential review period).

We will observe the development of the situation, which may change very dynamically in the coming weeks.