Let's find out if a cheap Harbor Freight gasoline generator can charge up a Tesla Model Y. If in need of an emergency charge, will this work? There's only one way to find out.

As the video explains, you'll likely have to secure the correct adapter to connect the generator to your Tesla charger. Once you have that piece of equipment and the generator, the question is whether or not the power supply is stable enough to charge the car.

As it turns out, the Predator 9000 is up to the task and is able to charge the Tesla at about 30 amps. Of course, this type of charging isn't ideal, but let's say your camping in the outback and there's no other source of electricity to charge your Tesla. In this instance, the Predator would be a perfect companion to bring along.

Our new Predator line has been updated with your convenience and safety in mind. Powered by a reliable Predator gas engine, this generator is ideal for emergencies, job-sites, food trucks, and outdoor recreation. GFCI outlets, larger fuel tank, longer run time make this generator an unbeatable value. 9000 starting watts and 7250 running watts make this unit capable of powering several home essentials during an outage or providing power on the go. Our new, larger gas tank means you can enjoy run times up to 13 hours @ 50% load.

Runtime up to 13 hours @ 50%

Electric start with recoil back up (electric start requires a battery, not included)

Low oil indicator / low oil shutdown

420cc / 13 HP air-cooled OHV gas engine

Heavy-duty 1-1/4 in. steel roll cage

UL listed circuit breakers

(2) 120v duplex outlets, 3 prong, (1) 120v twist-lock outlet, 3 Prong, (1) 120v/240v twist-lock outlet, 4 prong, (1) 12v DC outlet

GFCI outlets

The generator currently sells for $749. Follow this link if interested in learning more about the Predator 9000.

Gas-Free Emergency Charging

There are other options out there for emergency charging, like SparkCharge, which doesn't rely on gasoline. Here are some details on that setup:

The SparkCharge "portable ultra-fast, modular electric vehicle (EV) charger" is kind of unique because it is battery-electric powered, not a gas generator, like the most recently introduced Blink portable EVSE (9.6 kW AC).

SparkCharge is a full-blown 20 kW DC fast charger (with CHAdeMO or CCS Combo plug) and a modular battery (up to five modules), which according to the company can replenish about 1 mile of range in a minute of charging.