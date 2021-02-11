Ford has launched today the Mustang Mach-E vs Everything campaign to highlight the strengths of its all-new electric model "in impressive and visually captivating ways."

The campaign consists of a series of five short films, in which the car takes on Gravity, Rocket Science, Pit Crew, Lightning and DNA. According to Ford, the campaign will debut on Sunday, a few days ahead of National Battery Day, with TV and digital placements.

"Why? To help shatter every misconception customers might have about electric vehicles by pitting the all-new Mustang Mach-E against the forces of gravity, lightning, a racing pit crew, DNA and even a rocket."

The first video, above, is Mustang Mach-E v. Rocket Science, focused on the 300 miles of range (see more about Mach-E EPA range results here):

"The range of the 2021 all-electric Mustang Mach-E is impressive. But what does an impressive range look like? A 12-foot rocket helps visualize the EPA-estimated 300-mile range of the Mustang Mach-E Premium model with available extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive**."

The second video is about charging. According to Ford, Mustang Mach-E can replenish about 59 miles (98 km) of range within 10 minutes using DC fast chargers.

The energy transfer is reportedly higher than using a 12-foot Tesla coil in a laboratory it seems:

"The 2021 all-electric Mustang Mach-E can be charged superfast. But can it beat the charge of lightning generated from a 12-foot Tesla coil? Find out when the Mustang Mach-E’s impressive DC fast charging capability goes head-to-head with lightning."

Mustang Mach-E v. Gravity

The Gravity challenge is all about torque and acceleration. A great demonstration of EV strength.

"The torque in the 2021 all-electric Mustang Mach-E is powerful. But is it powerful enough to challenge the laws of gravity? See how the electric pony’s off-the-line performance fares against a falling chandelier."

Mustang Mach-E v. Pit Crew

The Pit Crew challenge highlights, in a funny way, the advantage of having a simple over-the-air software update capability.

"Over-the-air update capabilities allow the 2021 all-electric Mustang Mach-E to update from almost anywhere. But can they compete with a mobile pit crew harnessed to the bed of a truck? Only one way to find out."

Mustang Mach-E v. DNA

The final video is about driver's setting personalization:

"The 2021 all-electric Mustang Mach-E is capable of learning the behaviors and adapting to the preferences of individual drivers. But is it smart enough to tell the difference between identical ones? See what happens when the personalized technology in Mustang Mach-E takes on twins."

All in all, it's a very entertaining series, which hopefully will attract even more people to electric vehicles.

Suzy Deering, chief marketing officer, Ford Motor Company said:

“Mustang has always been disruptive, and the all-new all-electric Mustang is no different. We needed a campaign that brought the spirit of Mustang to life in the most compelling, entertaining way possible. And Mustang Mach-E v. Everything does just that.”