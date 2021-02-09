During its Q4 2020 financial results conference, Nissan highlighted its latest results in the area of electric cars and hinted at high interest in the upcoming Ariya model.

According to the Japanese manufacturer, the number of Ariya "hand-raisers" - the potential customers that expressed interest in buying the car - is today above 100,000 globally.

We don't know exactly how many, but it sounds like a decent number just months ahead of the market launch.

The Nissan LEAF sales, by the way, are improving from a challenging period last year - in Q4 2020 (FY Q3 for Nissan in Japan), sales increased by 14% year-over-year to roughly 18,000. In Q2 it was just over 5,000 and in Q3 about 12,000-13,000.

The 4R Energy business (second life of the EV batteries) is expanding as there are more used batteries from the first wave of electric cars.

Back to Ariya, this new all-electric crossover/SUV from Japan will be launched in the second quarter of this year. At the beginning of Q2 actually, according to the chart:

Hopefully, for Nissan, it will be a turning point to once again get back into the EV game. Ariya has a significant chance to make a splash, but of course, it all depends on how well the new Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV platform will turn out in comparison to fierce competition.