Xpeng has recently teased its new electric car model, about which we don't know much, besides that it will be a sedan.

Today, new spy photos of a camouflaged prototype emerged in the Chinese media, shared by Moneyball. The most interesting is probably the photo of the interior with two displays - one for infotainment and one for the instrument cluster.

The new model turns out to be a mainstream electric sedan, built on the same platform as the G3 crossover (the interior looks similar). In other words, it might be the "P7 for the masses". The unveiling is expected in April, while production and sales should start around October.

According to separate reports, Xpeng manufacturing capacity will be increased to 400,000 annuallu once the new Guangzhou plant opens in July.

Xpeng is clearly on the path of growth. Car sales increased to new record levels of 6,000 a month (although still quite small for the automotive industry), the company is exporting cars to Norway and highly expanding its fast-charging network to 866 stations - that's more stations in China than Tesla has (at least as of January 10, 2021), although probably soon it will have more thanks to the new Superchargers factory.