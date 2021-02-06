California, the largest U.S. market for plug-in electric cars, did not see any increase in the sales volume in 2020, unfortunately just like in 2019.

According to Veloz’s Sales Dashboard, electric car sales (including all-electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles) in 2020 decreased by 2% year-over-year to 145,099.

However, there are positive signals that the year 2021 finally will bring growth. The most important thing is that in Q4 2020 sales improved 20% year-over-year to roughly 40,000. Considering that the number of new plug-in models is increasing, we guess that the sales will now be increasing.

The four top plug-in models in 2020, according to the report were: Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, Chevrolet Bolt EV and Toyota Prius Prime

California remains also the top market in the U.S. with 47% share of the country (331,617).

Electric car sales in California (BEVs, PHEVs, FCVs) - Q4 2020

The cumulative number of plug-ins sold in California increased to about 800,000 (of course the number is lower due to sales out of the state or accidents/totaledvehicles). For comparison, the total number in the U.S. is almost 1.8 million.

EV drivers can use more than 70,000 charging points in California, which means one charging point per over 11 EVs.

The U.S. sales are estimated at 322,442 units in 2020 (including 88,889 in Q4), which also is less than in 2019 (331,617 and 93,885 in Q4 2019).

Compared to more than 3.1 million cars sold globally in 2020, it seems that the U.S. plug-in market is seriously lagging behind with just about a 10% share out of the global volume.