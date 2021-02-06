Volvo Cars happily announced the best January in its history in terms of car sales. In total, 59,588 units were sold globally (up 30.2% year-over-year).

More importantly, sales of the plug-in models more than doubled last month and account for 23% of the overall result. That's more than 13,700 plug-ins (up 122% year-over-year) according to our estimates.

In Europe, specifically, the share of Volvo Recharge cars (BEVs and PHEVs) expanded to 41% of the total! As the company sold 24,857 in Europe (up 9% year-over-year), the number of plug-ins increased to almost 10,200!

"European sales for the month increased by 9.0 percent to 24,857 cars sold, helped by strong performances in key markets such as Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands. Recharge cars amounted to 41 percent of total European sales."

Compared to less than 700 units in the U.S., Europe is Volvo's main market for plug-ins. The rest of the world (aside from Europe and the U.S.) was at less than 1,200.

To continue electrification at a high speed, the Swedish brand clearly needs to improve its EV position in China, its second-largest market.

Volvo Cars detailed results: