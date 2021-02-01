Whenever an issue with Tesla vehicles emerges, company supporters claim that it will soon be solved. That would happen because Tesla would have a continuous improvement standard. While Sandy Munro confirmed that to be the case with the paint job quality and also with the Super Manifold – also known as Octovalve – there are more persistent issues, such as the Model 3 unintentionally collecting water with its trunk lid.

On December 14, 2019, I wrote an article based on the video of one of those trunk lids leaking for a long time. On December 22, 2019, we learned that the company knew about the issue and that, although newer cars presented it a lot less, it was still happening, as we learned from James, from the EV James And Kate YouTube channel.

While the main video is about how fed up he was with the car after three months of ownership – he bought it in June 2020 – the tweet below shows how the deck lid's problem feels like. Make sure you watch it with sound.

It must be like driving a cheap combustion-engined car and listening to the gas moving inside the fuel tank. Using the world-famous British sense of humor, James proposed a challenge to see who will be able to drain more rainwater from that body panel.

In this other video from December 2020, Kate and James update the situation and say Tesla finally fixed the issues – mostly. It is clear Kate loves the car and that James is not very pleased with the decision to keep their 2020 Tesla Model 3 Performance. However, that’s what they do. A few days later, on January 21, 2021, James shared the video with the water in Kate’s car.

We talked to James and told him that it would have been great to have that video on Twitter. He told us he would do so when he had time for that, which means we may soon see it on their YouTube channel. We’ll keep an eye on that and let you know when that happens.