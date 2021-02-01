Geely's Lynk & Co has just released a new teaser of the interior of its upcoming high performances and long-range all-electric model - Lynk & Co Zero.

We must admit that it looks cool. There is a dashboard display that reminds us of the one in Ford Mustang Mach-E, and a 15.4" central touchscreen that, on the other hand, reminds us of the one in Teslas.

Not too many buttons overall, a racing-style steering wheel (no yoke whatsoever) and a nice ambient light.

Lynk & Co Zero EV prototype - first dynamic testing in China

The Zero EV is expected on the Chinese market in the fourth quarter of this year, as the first model based on the Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA).

The specs will be really strong, including: