We used to laugh at how bad Chinese cars were a decade ago, so the improvement we see in their quality is remarkable. Cars like this Geely Geometry A would probably find buyers in mature car markets like Europe and the United States, because it’s just a good, solid battery powered sedan.

Just as a reminder, Geely owns Volvo (as well as Lynk & Co) and it’s an undeniable fact that the former benefitted greatly by gaining know-how from the latter. It’s no surprise, therefore, that the Geometry A (whose name would have to be changed if it ever ended up being sold outside China and/or Asia) is an accomplished electric sedan.

And if you thought it didn’t really look like an Asian car (even though it’s not what you’d call conventional), that’s because its designer is a Brit called Peter Horbury who previously worked for Chrysler, Volvo and Ford - he was hired by Geely in 2011. He is credited with leading Volvo’s revival during the 1990s - he put his signature on the 1992 Volvo ECC Concept that essentially defined how all new Volvos looked after that point.

You can definitely see hints of the same style in the Geometry A, both inside and out. Now, whether or not it can be called outright stylish is up for debate, but it’s by no means bad to look at. Its interior is modern, clean and uncluttered, and it definitely feels more European than Asian in its design.

Gallery: Geely Geometry A At 2019 Shanghai Auto Show: Photos & Videos

The Geometry A is a front-wheel drive sedan with 120 kW (160 horsepower) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) of torque; its claimed sprint time from naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) is 8.8 seconds. It can be had with two CATL ternary lithium battery packs with either 51.9kWh or 61.9kWh, which provide a claimed range of 410 km (254 miles) and 500 km (310 miles) respectively, based on the NEDC test cycle (their WLTP rating would probably be around 20 to 30 percent lower).

There’s a lot to like about it and if you want the complete picture, you can check out the video review posted by China Driver which really goes into detail.