Apparently, Tesla teardown expert Sandy Munro had a bit of a bad experience with Tesla's self-driving software. However, that was some time ago. Now, he's had the opportunity to experience the latest iteration of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta system, and he's thoroughly impressed.

Munro has been out and about much more as of late. In fact, he was recently visiting with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, with a mask on, of course. John and Corey from the "channel" took Munro out for a drive to show him just how capable FSD Beta has become.

While Munro has seen and experienced many cars' advanced driver-assist systems, he's not an expert in the area. However, this may be a good thing. What do "normal" people think the first time they step inside a car that may eventually be able to drive itself without human assistance? Moreover, what does someone who's very skeptical due to previous negative experiences think?

Tesla is tackling self-driving much differently than any other company. This can be said about nearly everything Tesla does. It doesn't follow traditional routes, and typically, even if it takes a very long time, its unique methods typically lead to success.

Munro hasn't seen a self-driving system that's as advanced as Tesla's, at least in terms of hardware, software, and especially the Neural Network. John, who demonstrates the tech to Munro, has been a beta-tester since Tesla first launched the program. So, he has lots of insight into its development, capabilities, and improvements.

With that said, check out the video to learn exactly what Munro thinks of Tesla's FSD Beta. Then, scroll down to our comment section and provide us with your takeaways and opinions.