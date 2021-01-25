Ford gambled when it called its first electric crossover a Mustang, but it seems that the decision paid off in the end - literally. According to CarsDirect.com, the Mustang Mach-E’s predicted residual value after a three-year lease will be higher than what is expected of the traditional gas-burning Mustang coupe, even though the latter is an established model with decades of history and tradition behind it.

The automotive research company points to the fact that a 2021 Mustang Mach-E Select has a 36-month residual value of 56 percent, with some models like the California Route 1 Extended Range, Premium Extended Range (both RWD and AWD) bringing that up to 58 percent.

Compare that with the residual value after a 36-month least for a Mustang and the Mach-E is certainly ahead. The worst performing Mustang in this respect is the turbocharged convertible model, whose residuals are only 48 percent, although the the V8-powered GT hardtop coupe fares a bit better, with 53 percent.

The source points out that even though leasing a Mach-E wasn’t initially available, many dealers are now offering it. However, it seems that the best way to get the vehicle for a monthly payment, your best bet is to opt for the lease-like Ford Plan Pricing.