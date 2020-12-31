Engineering Explained’s last video for 2020 could be on the MythBusters channel. While pointing out the ten best features he found on the Ford Mustang Mach-E, he realized why so many people say the electric SUV rides like a car: because it is not a high-riding but rather a tall one. While the SUV looks may fool you, it sits lower than Jason Fenske’s former 2014 Subaru STI!

This is among the first things Fenske points out in his video about the Mach-E. His STI had a 5.9 inches (15 centimeters) ground clearance. The electric Ford has a 5.7-in distance to the ground – or 14.5 cm, if you prefer the metric system. At least it is not only 4.7 in (12 cm) like in Andrew Chan's Tesla Model 3.

Joking aside, it is obviously not the only reason for the Mach-E to have surprised its test drivers so far. The big battery pack that powers its motors also sits very low, which brings the center of mass closer to the ground. Apart from that, Ford has a relatively recent tradition of high competence at suspension setup. Thank Richard Parry-Jones for that.

Although the low ground clearance can be a problem for people that intend to take the Mach-E offroading, that is probably not the goal of most of its future owners. The high seating position is still there, as is the appearance of a more rugged vehicle that made so many fear the EV could dilute the Mustang spirit.

Among the features Fenske really liked about the Mach-E, we have not heard a lot about the keypad opening, another tradition in Ford vehicles. The youtuber has a nostalgic attachment to it but praised it mostly for its practicality – as long as you have a good memory and do not forget the code to open the doors.

Fenske streamlined other nine aspects of the car, as you will see when you watch the video. If you do the math, you’ll realize that this is either wrong or the video title underpromises and over-delivers, which is the case here. The youtuber made sure he did not forget to mention that the Mach-E has a heated steering wheel. If you want to learn about the other stuff he loved in the car, make sure you watch the whole video. There’s something really interesting about tires there – as usual in his videos – which you should not miss.

Source: Engineering Explained