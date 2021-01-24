Lordstown Endurance is one of the several upcoming all-electric pickup trucks in the U.S. The company promises that it will start production in September 2021, targeting the fleets.

Here we have a few short videos that present the interior of the Alpha prototype (the production version is expected to look very similar).

As we can see, it's pretty basic, but the wide array of the instrument cluster/infotainment displays and center console make it look modern.

We must remember that in this segment, Lordstown Motors must focus on cost, as well as simple and reliable solutions for a work truck, rather than anything fancy that would additionally require a lot of time and resources to develop. People who want to opt for a premium interior, surely will stick with Rivian.

We are very curious whether the Lordstown Endurance will really appeal to customers. The fleets might be more forgiving if the range, performance, total cost of ownership and reliability meet the promises.

The target range is 250 miles (400 km), while the starting price will be $52,500 ($45,000 after deducting federal tax credit of $7,500).